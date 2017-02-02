Groundhog Day 2017: Did the Groundhog See His Shadow?

Today, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day 2017 and you may be wondering if the groundhog saw its shadow.

Let’s start it off by looking at the most famous groundhog for Groundhog Day 2017: Punxsutawney Phil. Punxsutawney Phil wasn’t exactly in the mood to predict the weather today. However, his handlers were able to get him to come out. When he did, the groundhog saw its shadow. This means its six more weeks of winter.

While Punxsutawney Phil is expecting it to stay cold for the next six weeks, other famous weather predicting groundhogs disagreed. Staten Island Chuck didn’t see his shadow on Groundhog Day 2017, which means it will be an early spring. After his weather predictions were done, Staten Island Chuck made his way to Manhattan to open the box office for the upcoming Groundhog Day: The Musical.

General Beauregard Lee agrees with Staten Island Chuck when it comes to Groundhog Day 2017 predictions. The groundhog didn’t see his shadow today and is predicting that we will have an early spring.

Punxsutawney Phil isn’t the only groundhog that is predicting six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck came out to greet a crowd in Ohio this morning and he also saw his shadow. Now were tied with two predictions for an early spring and two for six more weeks of winter.

Let’s turn to Canada for the tiebreaker. Shubenacadie Sam is the celebrity groundhog of our neighbors up north. He came out to greet his own crowd today and didn’t see his shadow. That’s it! The groundhogs have spoken. We’re going to have an early spring this year.

