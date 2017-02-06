Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock Skyrockets on Impressive Holiday Sales

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS ) stock was flying high on Monday following impressive holiday sales during its fourth quarter of 2016.

Hasbro, Inc. reported revenue of $1.63 billion during its fourth quarter of the year. This is an 11% increase over its revenue of $1.47 billion during the same time last year. It also came in above Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Hasbro, Inc. saw revenue from boy toys decrease by 3%. However, the company saw an increase of 52% for girl toys revenue . It also had a 4% decline in preschool toys revenue, but game revenue was up by 11%.

Earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $1.64. This is up over the earnings per share of $1.39 that HAS reported in the fourth quarter of 2015. It also beat out the earnings per share estimate of $1.27 that analysts were looking for in the fourth quarter of the year.

Net income reported by Hasbro, Inc. during the fourth quarter of 2016 was $192.7 million. The toy company’s net income from the same period in the year prior was $175.8 million.

Hasbro, Inc. has also announced a dividend for investors in its most recent earnings report. HAS will be paying a dividend of 57 cents per share to investors on May 15, 2017. Shareholders must be on record as of May 1, 2017 to receive the dividend.

“We ended the year with $1.28 billion in cash, inventories in line with last year, and we paid out $400 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” Deborah Thomas, CFO of Hasbro, Inc., said in a statement.

HAS stock was up 14% as of Noon Monday and is up 21% year-to-date.