Here’s Where Two Vocal Bulls Think Stocks Are Heading

U.S. equities are on a surprising rally and the voice of reason suggests that the current market rally has gone on quite far too fast.

However, investors have fewer reasons to believe in the prophets of doom because the rally is still going on strong. Two top Wall Street analysts have lent their voice to the bullish sentiments.

This article seeks to explore where equities are actually headed amidst the din of unending stream of analysis from different commentators on the wisdom/foolishness of chasing the rally.

Why are Investors Worried About Equities?

If we were to go by the voice of ‘reason’ U.S. stocks should have been struggling to stay afloat since Donald Trump won a surprise victory during the 2016 election. Prior to the election, Wall Street had largely been worried about the potential implications of a Trump presidency for the stock market.

Analysts were worried that a Trump presidency could lead to an unprecedented level of uncertainty in the global market.

Interestingly, Trump won the election and stocks have been on a massive rally ever since. The chart below shows how stocks have fared since Trump won the election last year until Wednesday February 15.

The performance of U.S. equities was particularly bullish on Wednesday February 15. The S&P 500 marked 87 consecutive sessions through which it didn’t record a 1% decline – the index has booked a decent gain of 9.80% since Trump’s victory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 12.43% since Trump’s victory and it has crossed the elusive 20,000 mark. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite has gained 12.05% since Trump’s victory despite the fact that Trump has had some spats with some tech firms such as Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) during his campaign. The uptrend in the NASDAQ marks the seventh straight session of gains in the index.

From the foregoing, market bears have legitimately strong reasons to be worried about the fate of the market. The fact that stocks are rising when Wall Street analysts had largely expected it to fall is enough reason to be worried that the rally is too good to be true.

In fact, some Lionexo binary options traders have started calling the current rally the “Icarus Rally” because it is resplendent of a Greek mythlogy in which Icarus flew started flying higher and higher on a wing of wax until he flew too close to the sun. Of course, his wax wings melted and he crashed to his death – if the Icarus trade is true for equities, stocks might eventually have a sharp and rapid correction into bear territory.

