Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Stock Staggers After Earnings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE ) stock was down on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter of 2017.

Revenue reported by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in its fiscal first quarter of 2017 was $11.41 billion. This is a decrease from the $12.72 billion that the company reported in the fiscal first quarter of 2016. It also came in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $12.07 billion for the period.

During its fiscal first quarter of 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co reported earnings per share of 45 cents. This is an increase over the earnings per share of 41 cents that it reported during the same time last year. It also managed to come in one penny above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate for the quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co reported net income of $267 million for its fiscal first quarter of 2017. This matches the net income that the technology company reported during the same period of the year prior.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co also updated its outlook for fiscal 2017 in its most recent earnings report. HPE is now expecting earnings per share for the year to be between $1.88 and $1.98. Wall Street is expecting the company to report earnings per share of $2.05 in fiscal 2017.

HPE also released its guidance for its fiscal second quarter of 2017. The company is expecting earnings per share for this period to range from 41 cents to 45 cents. This is below analysts’ earnings per share estimate for the quarter, which is sitting at 47 cents.

HPE stock was down 7% as of Friday morning.