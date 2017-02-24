Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

3 High-Impact Tech Earnings: Tesla, Fitbit and Square

When several high-multiple names report simultaneously, investors start to see fireworks

  |  By Hilary Kramer, Editor, GameChangers
    View All  

Today, I’d like to take a look at three stocks — Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) — that caused the biggest reactions this week.

It’s fun to dig into quarterly numbers, but it’s equally fun watching investors react to those very numbers and sometimes exaggerate even the slightest deviation from the models.

So much hope is already leveraged in every tick on these charts that a penny can create or destroy billions in market cap — and when many high-multiple names report simultaneously, the fireworks get intense.

This week, the fireworks were intense.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/02/high-impact-tech-earnings-tsla-fit-sq/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC