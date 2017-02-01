How to Avoid the Next Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Shares of Under Armour Inc ( UAA ) plunged after the athletic apparel company shocked Wall Street with its fourth-quarter report. While analysts were originally expecting $0.25 earnings per share on $1.41 billion in revenue, Under Armour posted 23 cents per share on $1.31 billion in revenue. Not only did this miss estimates, but Under Armour’s earnings actually declined compared with a year ago.

To make matters worse, Under Armour’s CFO Chip Molloy left the company after just a year.

Clearly, Under Armour is struggling to keep up the pace in 2017. Shareholders clearly agree, so UAA shares plunged over 25% Tuesday and remain lower this morning.

No one likes to see one of their stocks lose over a quarter of its value. But the good news is that there is something you can do to protect yourself from unexpected volatility.

Simply, before any of your stocks reports earnings, run it through Portfolio Grader. When it comes to stock analysis or portfolio analysis, Portfolio Grader is an incredibly powerful tool for individual investors. You can read all about Portfolio Grader here, but here’s how it works in a nutshell:

There are two critical characteristics at the center of my stock analysis. The first is strong fundamentals. By fundamentals, I mean sales growth, earnings growth and the like. Growing companies are companies that are healthy and thriving. They have smart leaders who know how to run and manage a smart business. If a company is struggling to sell its products or is spending more than it makes, it’s not a company that you want to own for growth.

The second characteristic I look for in any great stock is strong buying pressure. Think of this as “following the money.” The more money that floods into a stock, the more momentum a stock has to rise. And there’s no doubt about it, we all like stocks that rise!

So when you plug UAA into Portfolio Grader, you’ll notice that the stock fails with a D-rating, which makes it an automatic sell. That’s due to a combination of anemic buying pressure (D Quantitative Grade) and lackluster fundamentals (C Fundamental Grade).

In fact, of the eight fundamental metrics I graded UAA on, it only earned decent grades on three: Sales growth, earnings suprises and return on equity. However, after this latest announcement, it’s likely that even those grades will degrade in the coming weeks.

In fact, of the eight fundamental metrics I graded UAA on, it only earned decent grades on three: Sales growth, earnings suprises and return on equity. However, after this latest announcement, it's likely that even those grades will degrade in the coming weeks.

The bottom line is that running UAA through Portfolio Grader a few days ago could have saved shareholders a lot of heartburn.

