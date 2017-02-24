How To Get A Lifetime Of Income Growth And Capital Gains

In a recent issue of StreetAuthority Daily, I told you all about my strategy for maximizing income by investing in stocks that fall in the high-yield “sweet spot.”

They aren’t the absolute highest yielding stocks on the market, but this special group of stocks has outperformed all others, and returned an average of 14% per year over the past 86 years.

And while these stocks are a key part of my portfolio — and consistently provide my subscribers with ample dividend checks — “maximizing income” is just one aspect of my 3-part Daily Paycheck Retirement System.

I like to call the second group of stocks “Lifetime Income Growers.”

These are the few companies that I think you could buy today and potentially hold for the rest of your life. And while you hold them, they can shower you with bigger and bigger dividends year in and year out.

These stocks have one very distinct characteristic — “Lifetime Income Growers” are generally dominant companies with growing cash flows that you can depend on to pay — and increase — their dividends year after year.

In other words, you likely won’t get a 10% yield from any of these companies right away. Instead, Lifetime Income Growers start out with smaller yields, but grow their dividends at a fast clip — sometimes even doubling them in just a few years.

So a good yield can often become an incredible yield over time.

Take a look at one of my favorite holdings, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. ( MMP ).

When we bought Magellan Midstream Partners for The Daily Paycheck portfolio in February 2010, it had a solid yield of 6.7%.

Not bad. But that’s not the big story here.

You see, Magellan has increased its quarterly dividend 27 times since then — an increase of 137%. That gives anyone who bought the company back when I recommended it a near 16% yield on their original investment.

And since MMP is a Lifetime Income Grower, there’s no reason to think it shouldn’t continue increasing its dividend for years to come.

But let me be clear: A bigger dividend is just one area of growth this stock has provided.

Next Page