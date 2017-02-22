How to “Write” Covered Calls for Safe 8% Yields

Most investors buy stocks and hope they’ll go up in price. They do nothing in the interim to generate cash flow from those stocks while they sit in their portfolio – like writing covered calls.

“Write” what?

I’ll explain. And I’ll also highlight some popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and closed-end funds (CEFs) that will help you generate 8% yields or better from this income strategy without actually handling an options contract yourself.

A call option is a contract that gives its buyer the right to purchase a stock from the seller for a certain price within a certain period of time. For that right, the buyer pays the seller a sum upfront, called a premium.

Option traders buy calls hoping they can multiply their money in a short period of time. Rather than buy a stock and hope for a 10% gain in a year or so, they buy call options aiming for a 100% gain in a month.

Of course there’s a catch – otherwise option traders would be the richest people in the world! And the caveat is time.

When you buy a call option, not only do you need the share price to move higher for you to make money – but you also need it to happen within a relatively short timeframe.

With each day that passes, options decay in value. That’s bad for buyers, but great for sellers – those who collected the premium up front. With each passing day, they grow richer.

They don’t have to worry about the clock.

In fact, it’s their friend.

Recon Capital’s NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF ( QYLD ) takes money from option buyers. It buys the NASDAQ Composite index, and writes calls just above the current price that expire in about a month.

For a 0.60% management fee, you can outsource your option selling to QYLD. The fund pays a net 8.6% annual yield than thanks to the premiums it sells to option buyers, and the capital appreciation it enjoys from the index itself.

This sounds like a good strategy — and it is — but there are a couple of big flaws in QYLD’s execution:

It’d reap larger premiums by selling covered calls on individual stocks rather than the index itself, and It should be selling options with even shorter expiration times to maximize the value that expires with each passing day.

Over time, these miscues add up. Since inception, QYLD has been less volatile than the NASDAQ (as you’d expect). But its investors are missing out on most of the index’s upside:

QYLD Gets Killed



If only there were a human at the helm!

