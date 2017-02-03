If You Like Apple Inc., You’ll Love Skyworks Solutions Inc (AAPL, SWKS)

Successful stock market investing over the long term takes skills in several disciplines. First, you need to be able to think outside of the box by looking behind the headline stocks into lesser-known names operating behind the scenes.

Now, I am certainly not saying to avoid the headline names. Getting in early on a favorite stock is a sure way to stock market profits. But often, once a stock starts making mainstream news headlines it’s upward price momentum is about to slow or fail altogether.

Identifying companies that support one or a combination of headline names yet do not get the same attention as the headliner is a consistent way to locate winning stocks for the long term.

Once you locate your behind-the-news stock, it’s time to take a close look at its fundamentals to make certain there is support behind the price move. Are the fundamentals improving over time? Are revenue and sales upward-trending from quarter to quarter? Do the products and services support an overall societal or economic trend? These are the basic questions to answer before making an investing decision.

Next, make certain the share price is in an overall upward trend. This means judging whether the shares higher over the last year and by how much they are up relative to the headline name.

Ideally, the stock should be outpacing the headliner price-performance wise and consistently making new highs on the daily price chart.

I like stocks that are trading at or near their highs for one of my favorite investing tactics, trend following.

I define trend following as buying stocks as they make new highs, then riding the upward trend and protecting profits via trailing stops. Certainly, there are many permutations of this basic method, such as waiting for a short term pullback to enter long, but for the purpose of this article, buying breakouts to new highs will suffice.

The ideal trend-following stock is Skyworks Solutions Inc ( SWKS ). This stock holds the key to the future of the Internet of Things. It has soared over 42% in the last 52 weeks, and the company just keeps outperforming. With both strong fundamentals and robust technicals, if there ever was a stock made to order for the trend-following investing method, this is the one.

I found this company by first noticing that that Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) shares had posted over 35% gains in the last 52 weeks, despite the apparent slowdown in iPhone sales. This observation led me to look behind the headlines to see what companies Apple depends on as suppliers.

Skyworks jumped out immediately, as it obtains approximately 40% of its revenue from Apple, and is also a supplier to Apple’s Chinese smartphone competitors such as Huawei.

The fact that shares of Skyworks had skyrocketed around 42% over the last year truly piqued my interest, and here’s why…

