Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock Will Claw Its Way Higher

Shares of semiconductor powerhouse Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) have bounced over the past two trading days, joining the broader stock market. But unlike many parts of the market — which broke higher from sideways consolidation phases — INTC stock bounced off a critical near-term technical support area.

This not only promises a further bounce in Intel shares — it allows traders to clearly define their risk.

When Intel reported its latest batch of earnings a few weeks ago, its numbers — and its outlook — looked good. However, INTC stock sold off on the news. The post-earnings pullback totaled about 10% by last Friday.

Semiconductor stocks as a group currently find themselves at an interesting juncture in the sense that some of the larger stocks in the group trade like a mixed bag of fruit. Intel stock fell after earnings, but now it’s bouncing. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) exhausted itself after earnings last week and has since dropped, yet the broader semiconductor as represented by the Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (MUTF: SMH ) continues to plug higher.

To me, this says that the trading opportunities should be focused on single-stock technical levels.

INTC Stock Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that while Intel continues to hold its 2009 support trendline, it has found plenty of technical resistance around the $38 area since late 2014.



Click to Enlarge

So far this area has been rejected three times, most recently following the latest earnings report in January. Note also that the purple-dotted 2009 support line coincides with the 200-week simple moving average (red), making this a critical area of support, currently around the $30-$31 area.

While this support area is of no direct concern to my trade idea in INTC stock today, it is important for greater context.

Next Page