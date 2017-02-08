Is Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Due for a Correction?

There’s no doubt that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has been on fire lately. AAPL stock is up roughly 24% since November, and shares recently popped more than 8% following a solid first-quarter earnings report.

Source: Shutterstock

In fact, Apple’s year is shaping up to be a banner one — especially if the iPhone supercycle comes to pass for the iPhone 8, as many analysts are predicting.

But while the long-term looks rosy for AAPL stock, there is plenty of short-term risk in the shares right now.



Click to Enlarge Apple’s impressive run and earnings surge has put shares well into overbought territory. Additionally, AAPL stock is struggling to pull away from the gravity of $130 — an area rife with heavy options open interest in the February and March series.

Furthermore, AAPL stock has outrun support from its 10- and 20-day moving averages — trendlines that provided key support throughout the back half of Apple’s late 2016 rally. Currently, the 10-day trendline lies near $125, and a correction back to this region would not be unthinkable should a round of profit taking set in.

There are short-term sentiment risks for AAPL stock as well. Thomson/First Call reports that 41 of the 49 analysts following Apple rate the shares a “buy” or better, with only one “sell” rating to be found.

That’s plenty of room for adjustment.

And with Apple drawing near to the consensus 12-month price target of $139.07, we could see a few brokerage firms downgrade AAPL stock to hold in the next month or so to bring expectations back in line — similar to what Barclays did back in late January, cutting AAPL to “equalweight” from “overweight.”

Looking at Apple options, speculative traders appear to be preparing for just such a correction. Typically, Apple’s put/call open interest ratio for the nearest two months rests in the 0.6-0.7 range, with a heavy focus toward call OI. The current February/March ratio, however, rests at 0.9, with puts gaining considerable traction and hinting at potential short-term weakness for AAPL stock.

