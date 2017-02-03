It’s a Scratch, Not a Ding for Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock

Did Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) give you a surprise headache Thursday? If it did, relax it was only a scratch at worse, courtesy of a distribution from Biogen stock (and one that could pay big dividends in unlocking value for shareholders). Let me explain.

If you’re like many investors and went to check on your investments after Thursday’s market close and happened to click on the finance page at Yahoo — much to your surprise, you saw Biogen stock was under massive pressure during the session and finished off a walloping -6.20% at $264.23.

The good news is if you’ve been a shareholder in Biogen stock, by our calculations the price move was really nothing more than a scratch of -0.13%. How so?

BIIB’s large loss, if you came across it, was actually an illusion. Thursday marked the distribution of Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) for Biogen shareholders of record on Jan. 17, 2017. Specifically, if you bought BIIB stock on or before the close of Jan. 11 (trade date plus three business days), for every 200 shares you now also have 100 shares of BIVV.

So, what about that minor scratch? Using the closing price on Jan. 11 in BIIB stock of $287.11, if an investor bought 200 shares the investment value would work out to $57,422, if we multiply the share price by quantity.

Fast forward to Thursday’s -6.20% closing value of $264.23 and for the investor still holding BIIB stock, the investment’s market value drops to $52,846. If we subtract the closing value from the initial purchase price, the investor appears to be underwater by -$4,576 or nearly -8%.

But if the investor factors in their new 100 share position in the BIVV spinoff, it’s not nearly so bad. Shares of BIVV finished Thursday at $44.98. That’s an investment value of $4,498 for the distribution. And the difference of -$78 on an initial investment of $57,422 works out to -0.13% or put another way, essentially a scratch.

The better news is today’s scratch could potentially unlock much larger gains for patient shareholders owning BIIB stock and BIVV as longer-term investments.

