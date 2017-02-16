18 Stores That Still Carry Ivanka Trump Products

Several stores may be dropping Ivanka Trump products, but there are still those that carry them.

Here is a list of retailers that are still carrying Ivanka Trump products, as collected from USA Today.

6pm — This retailer lists the brand as one that it carries, but doesn’t have them on its website.

— This retailer lists the brand as one that it carries, but doesn’t have them on its website. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN

(NASDAQ: Bloomingdale’s — Customers can find shoes and handbags from the brand online.

— Customers can find shoes and handbags from the brand online. Bluefly — Carries shoes from the brand.

— Carries shoes from the brand. Bon-Ton Stores Inc (NASDAQ: BONT

(NASDAQ: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY

(NASDAQ: Century 21 — Continues to carry various different products from the brand.

— Continues to carry various different products from the brand. Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS

(NYSE: Hudson’s Bay — Products from the brand can still be found in its stores.

— Products from the brand can still be found in its stores. Saks OFF 5th — Still carries multiple different products from the brand.

— Still carries multiple different products from the brand. Lord and Taylor — Shoes, purses and more are available via its online store.

— Shoes, purses and more are available via its online store. Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M

(NYSE: Heels.com – – Shoes from the Ivanka Trump brand can be found here.

– Shoes from the Ivanka Trump brand can be found here. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK

(NASDAQ: Perfumania Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERF

(NASDAQ: Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT

(NASDAQ: Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT

(NYSE: Zappos — Several products from the line can be found through the online store.

You can follow this link to learn more about the stores that still carry Ivanka Trump products.

Ivanka Trump products have been in the news lately due to some stores’ decision not to carry them anymore. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ) kicked the whole thing off by announcing earlier this month that it was dropping the brand due to poor sales.