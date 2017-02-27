La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Stock Skyrockets on Hypotension Study Results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC ) stock was skyrocketing on Monday following positive results from its hypotension study.

The results are for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ATHOS-3 Phase 3 study of LJPC-501 in patients with catecholamine resistant hypotension. The study found that 23% of patients taking a placebo had positive blood pressure results. 70% of patients that got the new treatment saw improvements.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ATHOS-3 Phase 3 study of LJPC-501 also returned positive results for mortality rates in patients. The study notes that there was a 22% reduction in mortality rates through day 28 for those undergoing the treatment.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s study also saw 92% of placebo patients undergo at least one adverse events. In comparison, only 87% of patients treated with LJPC-501 suffered at least one adverse events. The percentage of placebo patients that discontinued the study due to an adverse event was 22%, compared to 14% for LJPC-501 patients.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ATHOS-3 Phase 3 study of LJPC-501 included a total of 344 patients form across nine countries. The primary analysis includes data from 321 of these patients. Half of the patients were given a placebo and the other half were treated with LJPC-501.

“These study results support that angiotensin II, a molecule first synthesized by Dr. Irvine Page at the Cleveland Clinic, improves outcomes in distributive shock patients requiring high-dose catecholamines,” Daniel Sessler, M.D., the Michael Cudahy Professor and Chair of the Department of Outcomes Research at Cleveland Clinic, said in a statement. “Given the high mortality from this condition, it is important to offer physicians another potential treatment option.”

LJPC stock was up 81% as of Noon Monday and is up 101% year-to-date.