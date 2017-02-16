Lidl: 7 Things to Know About German Grocery Chain Coming to the U.S.

Lidl is opening its doors in the U.S. over the coming months.

The company is a German chain that operates over 10,000 stores in Europe, 3,000 of which are in Germany. Here are seven things you should know about the retailer’s American debut:

Lidl announced that it will open the doors of some U.S. stores over the summer.

The company’s U.S. headquarters are located in Arlington County in Virginia.

Many of these stores are already under construction in Virginia and nearby states, including South Carolina and North Carolina. The specific locations of these openings are still unknown.

There will be 20 stores that will be making their debut this summer. Within the first year of opening its doors, there will be 100 Lidl stores across the East Coast. The company had previously said that stores would open no later than 2018.

The company has low prices for meats, bakery, fresh produce and household items.

“Thanks to the efficient work of our team, we are excited to announce that Lidl will open its first stores in the United States ahead of schedule,” Brendan Proctor, president and CEO of the company’s U.S. segment, said in a statement Wednesday.

The stores will be about 36,000 square feet.

Lidl can currently be found in 27 countries, which will make the U.S. the 28th country to add retailer locations. The rest are in Europe.

