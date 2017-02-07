Marriott International Inc (MAR) to Test Communal Rooms

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR ) has announced a new concept that could prove to be revolutionary.

The hotel chain has created rooms that are communal, meaning that two different families or two groups of people will have to share them. The move is seen as an initiative to cut travel costs for those who are not looking to spend on an entire room when they visit a Marriott.

The concept of the communal rooms will still offer privacy to its users as the bedrooms will be completely separate, while everything else will be shared. The kitchen, lounge and dining area will all be shared with others.

The idea will work best if you combine two groups of friends looking to save a little in their travels. Hotel rooms will be shared between as little as six guests and as many as 16.

Based on early sketches, the shared area of Marriott communal rooms appear to be quite big, but many times this will mean that two families that don’t know each other will have to get along.

The company said that the idea would work well for those traveling for business as they often ask for an area to conduct their business, while also having privacy with their families. General hotel lobbies sometimes prove to be too high energy for some who are traveling.

MAR shares surged 0.1% Tuesday afternoon.

