Match Group Inc (MTCH) Stock Falls on Revenue Miss

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH ) stock was down on Wednesday on missed revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Match Group Inc reported revenue of $319.68 million during the fourth quarter of 2016. This was better than its revenue of $267.57 million that it reported during the same time last year. However, it failed to reach Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $320.62 million for the quarter.

Earnings per share reported by Match Group Inc during the fourth quarter of the year was 29 cents. The company’s earnings per share from the fourth quarter of 2016 was 16 cents. Analysts were expecting MTCH to report earnings per share of 24 cents for the fourth quarter of 2016.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Match Group Inc reported operating income of $111.30 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Operating income from the same period of the year prior was $67.64 million. Net income was $73.81 million for the quarter, which is an improvement over net income of $35.59 million from the fourth quarter of last year.

Match Group Inc says that its dating revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $295 million. This is a 22% increase from the same time last year. Its dating operating income for the period saw an increase of 61% from the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating costs during the fourth quarter of 2016 was $208, which is 65% of revenue from that period. This is up from the operating costs of $200 million for the fourth quarter of 2015. However, this operating costs made up 75% of that quarter’s revenue.

MTCH stock was down 3% as of Noon Wednesday.