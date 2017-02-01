3 Big Mergers & Acquisitions That We Could See in 2017

It looks like 2017 is likely to be a big year for mergers & acquisitions. Several factors have come together over the past few months that have made the coming year ripe for consolidation. Industries like biotechnology and retail were beaten down in 2016, and that has opened the door for a flurry of activity within those sectors.

Not only that, but the Donald Trump administration could also provide a boost for M&A activity. Trump’s “America first” focus, as well as his plans to loosen regulations weighing on U.S. corporations, may make it easier for companies to merge.

One of President Trump’s campaign promises was to reduce the tax burden that U.S. companies face. A lower corporate tax rate means U.S. firms will enjoy an influx of cash, which could in turn give them the means they need to invest in growth via mergers & acquisitions.

Here’s a look at three firms that are likely to see some M&A action in the year ahead.

