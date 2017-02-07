Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Is Still Finding Growth

Microsoft Corporation (NYSE: MSFT ) used to be a one-trick, maybe two-trick pony less than 10 years ago. My how things have changed.

Under founder Bill Gates, DOS and then Windows operating systems were on virtually every computer that wasn’t an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) machine. And that dominance continued unabated until the dotcom bubble burst.

It wasn’t the ensuing crash that hurt, it was the fact that tech had reached a point of inflection.

From then on, it wasn’t just about owning a fiber-optic switching company with a triple-digit price-to-earnings ratio. One of the sayings from those heady times was, if it doesn’t have a triple digit P/E, it’s not worth buying.

The crash meant the internet and tech itself was growing up. There was plenty of consolidation that happened after the dotcom crash. Some worked out, some didn’t. But it was necessary for companies that were going to survive to find a way to pivot into the new marketplace.

It was also around that time that Microsoft was embroiled in a major antitrust case with the U.S. Government. This meant that MSFT had to change on many levels, just to survive. It was crucial to find a way out of this, because most of the government computers were running Windows, and if Microsoft couldn’t find a bright path through the case, it may well lose a very lucrative long-term contract.

By 2006, Gates was out of day-to-day operations and his No. 2, Steve Ballmer, took over. While he started strong, it wasn’t long until it was apparent that doing the same thing a little differently was not going to cut it as technology was expanding rapidly and interconnections were popping among different tech fields.

In 2014, the current CEO, Satya Nadella, took the helm and began to completely reorganize the company, shedding unprofitable and unwieldy divisions and focusing on the future of the company. That meant cleaning up the mess created by the acquisition of the mobile phone business of Nokia and building a robust cloud-based business for both operating systems and for client storage.

