Monday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

U.S. stock futures are mixed this morning after the major market indices managed to eke out gains heading into the weekend. Wall Street will be eyeing economic data today and a key speech from President Donald Trump later in the week. Reports on January durable goods and pending home sales will arrive later this morning, while Trump will speak before Congress tomorrow, where he is expected to offer details on his tax and healthcare plans.

Heading into the open this morning, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 0.06%, while S&P 500 futures are up 0.05% and Nasdaq-100 futures are down 0.19%.

On the options front, Friday saw continued below-average activity as only about 15.1 million calls and 14.2 million puts changed hands. Turning to the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio leapt to 0.72 on a surge in put activity, driving the 10-day moving average higher to 0.61.

Turning to Friday’s volume leaders, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), the best performing Dow stock of 2017, continued to see heavy call speculation amid a week of rumors surrounding the iPhone 8, while Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) attracted mixed options activity heading into Sunday’s Oscars. Finally, J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) was hit with heavy put volume after announcing it would close 130-140 underperforming stores.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Up more than 17% year-t0-date, Apple has emerged as the best-performing stock on the Dow Jones Industrial Average this year. AAPL stock enjoyed considerable speculation last week, as investors turned their attention to the coming iPhone 8, with buzz ramping up around new features like a glass sandwich design, borderless OLED screen, wireless charging and a revolutionary new camera.

As for Friday’s options activity, the 744,000 contracts traded on AAPL arrived just behind Bank of America Corps (NYSE: BAC ) 819,000 contracts as the second most traded option on the day. That said, calls accounted for a below-average 56% of the day’s take.

In fact, the overall trend in AAPL’s options pits has been toward short-term put activity, with the March put/call open interest ratio ballooning to a perch at 1.46. Peak put OI for the series totals more than 45,000 contracts at the $130 strike, with another 40,000 at the $135 strike. With the Trump rally looking stretched thin, options traders may be attempting to call a top to AAPL’s 2017 run — or at least anticipating a correction in the short term.

Next Page