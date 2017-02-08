3 Municipal Bond Funds to Buy for Tax-Free Income

While President Donald Trump has vowed to cut taxes and reformat the nation’s tax brackets/system, the promise is easier said than done. Taxes — and potentially higher taxes — are going to be a part for everyone’s vocabulary for a long time. That $1 trillion for infrastructure investments isn’t going to pay for itself.

Higher taxes poses a significant problem for investors looking for income from their portfolios. How do you get quality yields without sending a bigger piece of the pie to Uncle Sam?

The answer could lie in municipal bond funds.

Municipal bond funds, or muni bonds, are issued by state or local governments to support their day-to-day activities or to fund a particular project. The beauty for municipal bonds is that they are free of Federal income taxes and in some cases free from state/local taxes as well. For wealthy investors in higher tax brackets, municipal bond funds are a godsend. But really for any investor, muni bonds can do wonders to reduce their taxable liability.

And given how hard it is for the average investor to buy individual municipal bonds, the only answer is to get them through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Here are three municipal bond funds to buy for tax-free income.

