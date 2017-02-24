Time Is Up for Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE: YUM ) Taco Bell is discontinuing its Naked Chicken Chalupa.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa is being removed from Taco Bell’s menu sometime in March. This means that the menu item will have only been around for a couple of months before being taken off the menu.

Taco Bell says that this is about the average time that it keeps limited time offers on its menu. However, that likely won’t be much of a comfort to fans of the menu item. Still, not all hope is lost.

“The Naked Chicken Chalupa was always planned as a limited-time offer and because it has proven to be popular and exceeded expectations, we’re confident it will be returning to the menu in the future,” a Taco Bell representative told Eater in an email.

The Naked Chicken Chalup was added to Taco Bell’s menu on Jan. 26, 2017. Prior to this, the company tested the new menu item out at a single restaurant. This restaurant was located in Kansas City, Mo., reports The Orange County Register.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa sold by Taco Bell uses Mexican seasoning. It contains shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch all held together by the chicken shell.

Customers can still order the Naked Chicken Chalupa from Taco Bell. The menu item is available in two ways. The first is just ordering it on its own, which costs $2.99. The second is to buy it as part of a $5 pack. This pack also includes a Doritos Locos Taco, crunchy taco and medium drink.