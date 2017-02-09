National Pizza Day 2017: Where to Get Free Pizza, Deals

Today is National Pizza Day 2017 in the U.S.
Some of the largest pizza joints in the country are offering discounts that go through today, and perhaps even longer. Everyone’s favorite food product has now been around for more than 1,000 years.
The name comes from flatbread of the 18th century, which over time took shape in the form of the pizza we know and love nowadays. Here are some of the best discounts you can access during National Pizza Day 2017:
- Pizza Hut (NYSE:YUM) has partnered up with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as you can order pizza through Echo, Tap, Fire TV and Fire tablets to get 30% off your entire order. Even without Amazon, you can get a medium, three-topping pizza for $6.
- Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA): The pizza restaurant is offering 40% off all orders over the course of the month.
- Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) isn’t doing anything specific for National Pizza Day 2017, but it does have “two for $5.99 each, medium 2 topping pan pizzas for $8.99, large 3 topping carry out $7.99,” which are all national offers.
- Hungry Howie’s: Large pizza with up to three toppings for $7.99.
- Chuck E. Cheese is offering a printable coupon that nets you $2 off on any large pizza.
- Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) has an all-meat large pizza for $9.
- Cici’s Pizza has an all you can eat pizza, pasta and desserts for “$5 and change.”
Which one is your favorite order?
More From InvestorPlace
- 7 Stocks That Will Drop by 10% or More This Quarter
- 9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Under $9.99
- 7 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now