National Pizza Day 2017: Where to Get Free Pizza, Deals

Today is National Pizza Day 2017 in the U.S.

Some of the largest pizza joints in the country are offering discounts that go through today, and perhaps even longer. Everyone’s favorite food product has now been around for more than 1,000 years.

The name comes from flatbread of the 18th century, which over time took shape in the form of the pizza we know and love nowadays. Here are some of the best discounts you can access during National Pizza Day 2017:

(NYSE: Hungry Howie’s : Large pizza with up to three toppings for $7.99.

: Large pizza with up to three toppings for $7.99. Chuck E. Cheese is offering a printable coupon that nets you $2 off on any large pizza.

(NASDAQ: Cici’s Pizza has an all you can eat pizza, pasta and desserts for “$5 and change.”

Which one is your favorite order?

