National Signing Day 2017: Where to Watch

Today is National Signing Day 2017.

Wednesday, February 1 marks both the turn of the calendar, as well as one of the most important days in American sports. Fans of college football will witness as the top high school players in the country announce the team they are committing too.

The Class of 2017 is stacked with talent, and there are already plenty of rumors of who is going where. In fact, National Signing Day began at 10 a.m. ET with networks such as ESPN offering coverage of the event.

Additionally, CBSSports and 247Sports are offering extended coverage of who is going where, sharing which players are going where, and at what time you can expect them to be announced on ESPNU, the network’s university branch. Coverage will end at 3 p.m. ET.

A number of experts are working with CBSSports and 237Sports, including Barton Simmons, Steve Wiltfong, Ryan Bartow, as well as former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn. Other experts that make up the panel include college football expert Chip Patterson, Steve Montoya, and Kick Kostos anchoring the show alongside Jorge Andres.

A number of coaches have been appearing or will appear on National Signing Day to share their knowledge and comment on the players being drafted by their respective universities. These include Urban Meyer, Tom Herman, Ed Orgeron, Kirby Smart, James Franklin and Brian Kelly.

