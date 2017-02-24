Netflix, Inc.: How to Buy NFLX Stock on the Cheap

It’s far from a unique viewing experience — Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has forged a massive post-election rally to all-time-highs. But given the exaggerated level of overall market optimism, I think a scary picture could show up in a pricey NFLX stock.

For investors looking to pick up shares while there’s blood in the streets, Netflix stock is offerign that kind of opportunity today.

If you’re a Netflix bull, it probably has to do with the company’s sizable advantage in the SVOD or streaming video on demand? Or maybe you enjoy Netflix’s original and top-notch content like House of Cards, Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black or The Crown?

Bullish investors might also be gawking over Netflix’s earnings beat last month and the company’s unexpectedly strong international subscriber growth which easily topped forecasts. At the end of the day, Netflix deserves credit for its accomplishments.

The bad news is if you’re an NFLX stock holder right now, you’re paying dearly those successes. Netflix is expensive by most any measure and ultimately will require a good deal of things to continue to go right.

Bottom line: Competition and the rising cost to do business to remain top dog aren’t going away anytime soon. But that’s not to say Netflix can’t remain expensive, or that it won’t continue to dominate the SVOD space. Growth stocks like Netflix historically have a knack of keeping shares beyond the reach of value investors during their greatest periods of price appreciation. And for quite a few years, NFLX stock has been a poster child of this phenomenon.

Personally, I subscribe both literally and figuratively to Netflix’s largess, and overall, its product as a consumer. Netflix isn’t perfect, but I am happily willing to pay for it. That said, I think NFLX could be ready to hit the rewind button. And that means it’s not time to outright purchase shares.

But …

NFLX Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge Netflix has gained 30% since a post-election low near $111. Prior pivot resistance and the 62% retracement level offered technical support.

As part of those gains, shares broke out from a weekly handle and then its all-time-highs of $133.27 as a large corrective cup pattern was cleared. Given the size and duration of the chart formation, Netflix’s breakout move of around 10% above the cup isn’t considered technically extended.

That’s the good news.

