14 New Movies Coming to Theaters in March 2017

There are plenty of new movies coming out next month.

March is a strange month for films as it takes place after the socially conscious and lovey-dovey films of February, as well as the turn-of-the-year, Oscar nominees of December and January. But the month arrives before the spring films in April and May ahead of the summer blockbuster season.

Nevertheless, there are several new movies coming out this March that you should keep an eye out on. We have compiled 14 of the biggest movies based on budget and fanfare over the next few slides that you should check out.

One of the hottest titles that people are already talking about is a popular anime that it’s getting a film in the big screen towards the end of the month.

Check them out.