New on Netflix in March 2017: 18 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) in March?

There are plenty of movies that are released every month for subscribers of the online streaming site or app. Next month’s selection includes plenty of classics and modern classics that remain fresh after a second look, including Blazing Saddles and Memento.

You can also find Oscar winners such as Chicago, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture over a decade ago. Here are 20 titles you should check out if you’re subscribed to Netflix:

Blazing Saddles

Chicago

Jurassic Park

Kung Fu Panda

Memento

Midnight in Paris

Nacho Libre

This Is Spinal Tap

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

The Waterboy

Million Dollar Baby

Disney’s “The BFG”

Coraline

Evolution

Déjà Vu

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Which movies are you looking forward to the most? Apart from the Amy Schumer special, there are plenty of other Netflix specials, as well as new seasons of popular shows such as Love that you can expect to see in your queue sometime next month.

There will also be new seasons of TV shows that don’t belong to Netflix such as Vampire Diaries, which is nearing the end of its run and it has been streamed by the site for a while now.

The new season of Better Call Saul is also coming out.

NFLX stock grew 0.2% Monday.

More From InvestorPlace