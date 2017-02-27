New on Netflix in March 2017: 18 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in March?
There are plenty of movies that are released every month for subscribers of the online streaming site or app. Next month’s selection includes plenty of classics and modern classics that remain fresh after a second look, including Blazing Saddles and Memento.
You can also find Oscar winners such as Chicago, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture over a decade ago. Here are 20 titles you should check out if you’re subscribed to Netflix:
- Blazing Saddles
- Chicago
- Jurassic Park
- Kung Fu Panda
- Memento
- Midnight in Paris
- Nacho Libre
- This Is Spinal Tap
- Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny
- Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
- The Waterboy
- Million Dollar Baby
- Disney’s “The BFG”
- Coraline
- Evolution
- Déjà Vu
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Which movies are you looking forward to the most? Apart from the Amy Schumer special, there are plenty of other Netflix specials, as well as new seasons of popular shows such as Love that you can expect to see in your queue sometime next month.
There will also be new seasons of TV shows that don’t belong to Netflix such as Vampire Diaries, which is nearing the end of its run and it has been streamed by the site for a while now.
The new season of Better Call Saul is also coming out.
NFLX stock grew 0.2% Monday.