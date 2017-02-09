New York Fashion Week 2017: 6 Things to Know

New York Fashion Week 2017 kicks off today.

New York Fashion Week 2017 will see some of the biggest names in fashion collecting together to show off what may be fashion trends throughout the year.

Here are a few things to know about New York Fashion Week 2017.

The event starts today, Feb. 9, 2017, and will last through Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

New York Fashion Week 2017 is being held at Skylight Clarkson Sq and Industria Studios.

Designers that will be showing off their collections at the event include Anna Sui, Calvin Luo, Dion Lee, Noon By Noor, Romeo Hunte, Son Jung Wan, Vivienne Hu, Xuly Bet and many others.

New York Fashion Week will be offering live streams and exclusive looks at the event via its website, as well as from its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Many of the events taking place at New York Fashion Week will only be available to members of the industry. However, there will be some events that the public can attend and tickets for those are on sale.

While the public can attend some parts of New York Fashion Week, they may not want to leave their homes. NYC is currently under a winter storm warning and is expected to get between 10 inches to 14 inches of snow today. They’ll also face gusts of wind up to 35mph.

You can follow this link to watch the live stream of New York Fashion Week 2017. The website also contains detailed information on the show and when events are taking place.