Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (NTDOY) Won’t Have Virtual Console at Launch

Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) has some bad news for customers picking up the Nintendo Switch on launch day.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) has announced that the Nintendo Switch won’t have access to Virtual Console titles when the new gaming device comes out on March 3, 2017. The Virtual Console service allows customers to buy games from previous console generations and play them on current devices.

While Nintendo Switch owners won’t have immediate access to Virtual Console titles, not all hope is lost. The video game company says that it plans to share more information about the service in the future.

Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) did have some good news for those looking to pick up the Nintendo Switch on launch day. When the new video game console comes out, it will have access to three exclusive indie games via the eShop.

The first exclusive indie game is FAST RMX, which is an anti-gravity racing game. The second and third games are both Shovel Knight titles. They are Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment and Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. These two games are timed exclusives that will show up on other consoles at a later date.

Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) also says that there will be more than 60 indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2017. It also notes that the eShop will offer digital versions of normal games, DLC and more.

Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) also mentioned that customers will need to download a day-one patch for the Nintendo Switch before they can access the eShop. It will also let customers buy games from its website and have them automatically downloaded to the new video game console.

More From InvestorPlace