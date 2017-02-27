No, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) Stock Isn’t Doomed

Pharmaceutical giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ) got a much needed break this week.

After being told in late January the company’s patent protection on the 40 mg dose of multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone was no longer valid (not a complete surprise, by the way), TEVA stock extended what’s become more than a 50% pullback since the middle of 2015. Smaller rival Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA ), which also focuses on generic drugs, seemingly stood more than ready to begin production of a generic version of the MS treatment.

Or perhaps not. Momenta and manufacturing partner Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE ) weren’t quite as ready to roll on the Copaxone generic. Just a couple of days ago, the pair announced the Pfizer factory intended to produce the alternative multiple sclerosis treatment wasn’t up to the FDA’s snuff. Teva Pharmaceutical will enjoy just a little more time with no competition.

Still, inasmuch as Copaxone accounts for 40% of Teva’s profits, is TEVA stock even close to worth owning in 2017 and beyond?

As it turns out, yeah, it may well be.

Better Pipeline Than Recognized

Calling a spade a spade (and telling owners of TEVA stock what they already know in their hearts), Teva Pharmaceutical blew it. The company just didn’t do enough, fast enough, to prepare for life after Copaxone. It was a misstep simply because the drug drives 15% of the company’s total sales, and 40% of its profits.

This is the core — though not the only — reason CEO Erez Vigodman stepped down earlier this month.

And yet, maybe the company and Vigodman had done more on this front — including expanding its generic drugs business — than it got enough credit for.

Teva Pharmaceutical has a stronger pipeline than most investors may realize. And, much of that pipeline is far more near-term than most owners of TEVA stock appreciate. All told, the company’s got five drugs currently in late-stage trials that should be completed soon enough to allow for an new drug application (NDA) to be filed with the FDA in 2017. Indeed, counting the three NDAs filed in late 2016, the company anticipates a total of seven approvals by the year’s end.

Its migraine drug TEV-48125 is one of them. It’s a bit unconventional in that it’s administered as an injection rather than as a pill. For migraine sufferers though, it’s a minor inconvenience, particularly in that it works. In earlier-stage studies, the trial’s participants found their so-called ‘headache hours’ for one month were reduced by nearly two-thirds their norm.

Next Page