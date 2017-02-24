Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stock Looks Great After Q4 Earnings

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ) tumbled ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday, but JWN stock is headed in the right direction once more after a better-than-expected result.

The short story: Profits looked good, revenues are still going, margins are showing signs of stabilization and cash flows are about to get a nice boost. Yet the valuation of JWN shares remains depressed, leading me to believe that Nordstrom stock is going to head higher.

A lot higher.

The Margin Story Is Getting Better

First, the headline numbers: Nordstrom earnings for Q4 came to $1.37 per share, easily beating estimates of $.122 per share. Revenues of $4.2 billion were up 2.4% year-over-year, but did fall shy of estimates for $4.37 billion.

On the margin side, though, the story keeps getting better.

Similar to Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M ) and Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ), JWN saw gross margins expand healthily in the quarter. Nordstrom, though, is significantly outperforming its mall peers. Retail gross profit rate increased more than 100 basis points in the quarter, versus 90 basis points at Macy’s and 33 basis points and Kohl’s. This is due to management’s strong execution.

Firstly, JWN is getting a handle on inventories. Sales growth outpaced inventory growth at Nordstrom by 500 basis points in Q4. Secondly, the company is putting an emphasis on private label brands. This provides a shield against mall-wide promotional activity. Going forward, gross margins should begin to experience some level of stabilization and maybe even steadily expand.

Operating expense growth also really came down this year. Because the transition to a multi-channel business model required significant investment, JWN’s operating expenses grew at 9% per year from 2010 to 2015. The investments paid off, and Nordstrom’s e-commerce business now represents a fourth of overall sales (versus 8% in 2010).

More importantly, though, this early digital success has been followed by less aggressive spend. Operating expenses only grew 4% this year. JWN management implied opex would grow at a lower rate over the next several years.

In other words, the “big” spending era seems to be over. That means we might start to see some opex leverage over the next several years. Opex leverage plus buybacks would flow into earnings growth greatly in excess of 3 to 4% per year.

Again, that isn’t bad considering that JWN stock is trading at less than 15 times earnings.

The Nordstrom Brand

The Nordstrom brand continues to underperform while Nordstrom Rack continues to outperform. This underscores the price sensitivity of the average JWN customer. That isn’t great against the backdrop of intense price competition from other retailers.

