Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock: The Pause That Refreshes

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) is all about visual computing.

The company started as a high-end graphics card maker for users who were interested in having the best display quality you could get. That ranged from online gamers to research scientists.

Given that chip and card makers aren’t exactly in short supply, few investors gave this niche player much time. The thought was, NVDA may have a great graphics card, but it’s a “nice to have,” not a “need to have” kind of product.

What’s more, most chipmakers had perfectly serviceable graphics cards. Why contract out to yet another vendor when you already had a chipmaker that could provide you with a decent graphics card?

Those Days Are Gone Now

Quality graphics are no longer just a nice add on; they’re crucial now that processing speeds have soared and new technologies have been able to thrive. In this visual computing space, Big Data, virtual reality (VR) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are three major disruptive forces that lean heavily on quality rendering and fast processing.

Simply put, Big Data packages large data sets and then analyzes them to find any discernible patterns or trends. For example, a store can figure out what day and time is best for 30-something women to buy a shirt. Visualizing these data sets is very helpful in analyzing this process.

