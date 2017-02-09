Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Q4 Earnings Are Too Beautiful to Buy

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) shares are heading lower following Thursday’s fourth-quarter report — and it seems like this was the only possible result. Even outstanding results were never going to be enough to lift NVDA stock after a rip-roaring 340% gain in a year.

Source: Shutterstock

But Nvidia at least gave Wall Street something to think about.

Traders and analysts spent a lot of time hedging their bets heading into this one. Earnings expectations for Q4 — even the whisper number — saw only small improvement from the Q3 blowout, when sales rose from $1.4 billion to over $2 billion and profits nearly doubled, to 83 cents per share.

It seemed the optimists would be happy with 87 cents of earnings on revenue of $2.11 billion, and content themselves with comparing the December results with those a year earlier.

The question was whether that was worth a valuation of more than $60 billion — about 7.5 times revenue and a whopping 60 times earnings. The technicals did not look good, either.

So during the week before earnings, NVDA stock mostly sold off, giving up $2.50 off a high of $120.20. The hope was to build a base to test the highs if expectations were met, and an excuse for picking up “a bargain” if the miss was small.

This Pullback in NVDA Stock Was Expected

Those hoping for a pullback after earnings got their wish, but Nvidia was hardly at fault.

On a day when even beating estimates soundly wasn’t enough to save the stocks of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ) and Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP ), Nvidia stock fell despite posting spectacular earnings of $655 million, or 99 cents per share, on revenue of $2.173 billion. These numbers handily beat the whisper on earnings, but just narrowly beat it on sales. Gross margins of 60% were even better than the previous quarter’s 59%.

For the year, this meant net income of $1.666 billion ($2.57 per share) and revenue of $6.910 billion, meaning profits rose 171% over the year before, on 38% more revenue.

NVDA stock was off about 3% after the numbers came out, following a 2% decline during Thursday’s regular session.

The company’s conservative outlook may have been why the stock fell at all. For the coming quarter, Nvidia expects revenues of just $1.9 billion.

Next Page