Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Should Clobber Q4 Earnings, But …

Chip firm Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year results to the investment community after the bell on Thursday, Feb. 9. In full disclosure, I’ve been slow to warm to Nvidia’s investment appeal, and in the meantime, NVDA stock has nearly tripled.

The key to the forthcoming earnings release will be growth — just like it is for any company. So far, the earnings momentum and increases in analyst projections suggest Nvidia’s prospects are bright.

But will NVDA stock holders have to tolerate some bumps along the way?

Nvidia Earnings Expectations

In my last update on Nvidia in early December, I suggested keeping an eye on earnings trends. At that time, full-year earnings estimates (the average of the earnings all analysts covering the name expect the company to report) had jumped nearly 32% — from $1.84 to $2.42 per share. It’s a key reason NVDA stock has rallied so strongly.

The current full-year estimate for Nvidia earnings (according to Yahoo Finance) is $2.41 per share. It relays that 19 analysts have provided estimates. That’s about flat over the past 60 days, but actually down slightly from the $2.45 projected 30 days ago.

But really, this is splitting hairs. It’s very likely NVDA reports a solid quarter in terms of bottom-line growth.

And sales growth is projected to be stellar. Analysts expect at least a 36% annual bump to $6.84 billion. Next year, top-line growth is projected to slow to 16% for full-year sales of nearly $8 billion; 2018 profits are currently pegged at $2.71 per share.

The Business Case for NVDA Stock

With a current share price of $117.40, the forward price-to-earnings ratio on NVDA stock sits right below 50. That’s a rather lofty multiple, and it essentially means that Nvidia must grow rapidly. Otherwise, that quickly surging share price could take a similarly speedy tumble.

Fortunately, Nvidia operates in some of the most exciting growth areas for semiconductors. The company is best-known for graphic chips, and in particular its graphic processing units, or GPUs. The company boasts it is the “world leader” in visual computing. This looks accurate — a recent Barron’s article pegged its GPU market share at 68%. This is one of the most compelling spaces in the semiconductor industry.

Nvidia’s chips are an integral component in the ecosystems that are pioneering growth in virtual reality, cloud computing, machine learning, and self-driving cars. These are some hugely disruptive industries that could end up revolutionizing many facets of the gaming, computing, and automotive industries.

The company’s gaming business is the largest operating unit and growing 30% per year on average since 2013. Its data center business (to support cloud computing) is expanding at a more rapid clip — 40% annually. And automotive is skyrocketing 75% annually, though from a very small initial base.

In some respects, and provided you are comfortable with the lofty valuation, Nvidia is a very compelling way for broad exposure to multiple disruptive industries.

NVDA adds exposure to the cloud-computing excitement that is creating a buzz at giant tech firms including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in the pole position in the autonomous automobile charge. The Nvidia Drive PX 2 computing platform currently powers the Tesla auto models that already have self-driving capabilities.

