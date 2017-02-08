Panera Bread Co (PNRA) Stock Jumps on Q4 Earnings Beat

Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ: PNRA ) stock was up on Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Panera Bread Co reported earnings per share of $2.05. This is an increase over the earnings per share of $1.88 reported during the same time last year. It also came in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.00 for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Panera Bread Co in the fourth quarter of the year was $727.11 million. The company’s revenue from the fourth quarter of 2015 was $691.77 million. PNRA’s revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 matched what analysts were looking for in the quarter.

Panera Bread Co reported net income of $44.01 million during the fourth quarter of 2016. This is an increase over the net income of $$43.16 million that the restaurant company reported during the same period of the year prior.

Panera Bread Co points out that delivery is now available from 15% of its locations. It is expecting this to increase to include 30% to 40% of all of its locations by the end of 2017. The company also now gets 24% of its total sales from digital sales.

Panera Bread Co also gave its initial outlook for the full year of 2017 in its earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year. The company is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $7.45 to $7.70. Wall Street is expecting PNRA to report earnings per share of $7.67 in 2017.

PNRA stock was up 8% as of Noon Wednesday and is up 12% year-to-date.