PewDiePie Show Cancelled by YouTube, Disney Cuts Ties

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has had his reality show cancelled by YouTube and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) is cutting ties with him.

Source: Shutterstock

All of this is coming after reports highlighted anti-Semitic and Nazi imagery on his channel. ScarePewDiePie is the reality show featuring the YouTube star that is being cancelled. YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) is also removing PewDiePie from its Google Preferred advertising program.

One of the more controversial YouTube videos that was posted by PewDiePie included two men laughing as they held up a sign that read “Death to all Jews.” This video was published last month, reports Mashable.

PewDiePie reacts to the video by saying “I don’t feel too proud of this”. The YouTuber had paid the two men to hold up the sign via Fiverr. The two men in the video are from South Asia. They apologized for the video, saying they didn’t understand English well enough to know what the sign said.

PewDiePie argues that he wasn’t attempting to make any type of political commentary with the video. Instead, he said it was just meant to be a joke. The YouTube star also argues that he knows his audience understands that this was the case.

“Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate,” Disney’s Maker Studios told The Washington Post. “Maker Studios has made the decision to end our affiliation with him going forward.”