3 Ways to Play This Biotech Stocks Dip

The bid for world domination continues for Nasdaq Composite this week. Sure, the entire U.S. market is on fire since the November election. But it’s the tech-heavy Nasdaq that’s leading the charge these days. And, as we’ll see in a moment, biotech stocks are offering a sweet setup for the week ahead.

Source: Shutterstock

Just check out the year-to-date gains of the big three indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes have cobbled together 5.4% and 5.8% gains, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite has climbed 8.6%.

Buyers averse to chasing are certainly getting skittish with markets at these lofty levels. And yet, those who have played it safe have been left in the dust as the bull market rages on with nary a pullback to provide a lower-risk entry.

If you’re seeking a solution, look no further. The answer to gaming the bull lies with identifying industries and sectors that have dropped to better entry levels. Although the broad indexes continue to notch new highs day after day, sector rotation beneath the surface has delivered pullbacks aplenty along the way. Biotech stocks carved out a quality retracement last week and are poised to continue their uptrend.

Let’s explore three ways to capitalize on this biotech stock drop.

