Play Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Before It Swings Back North

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) initially rose after hours following an earnings report that raised as many questions as it answered. However, TSLA stock then succumbed to selling pressures and ultimately fell some 7% across the week.

A Goldman Sachs downgrade yesterday added another 5% to the recent slide to close at $246.23, with shares of Tesla stock now 12% off the recent highs at the $280 level.

With the faith in TSLA stock now broken, the $235 level looms as an important area to hold.

Certainly the ongoing questions surrounding Tesla continue to remain unanswered. The most pertinent question involves the likelihood of an additional capital raise for Tesla, especially on the heels of the SolarCity acquisition and the ever alarming free cash flow burn rate. While TSLA appears to have more than adequate liquidity in the short-term, eventually, a dilutive secondary offering appears to be almost virtually certain.

Tesla also faces uncertainty surrounding the critical Model 3 launch. Yes, Tesla management is fully confident of their projections … but many analysts are expressing doubts. Certainly, TSLA’s past history of Tesla — over-promising and under-delivering — likely weighed on analyst opinion. James Brumley does a superb job of drilling down deeply on some of these very notions.

While faith in Tesla may be difficult to gauge, it is not all that difficult to see from a technical perspective.

Tesla Stock Charts

In my most recent post on TSLA stock, I pointed to an over-abundance of faith in the company at the $270 level and suggested a short-term bearish trade, which proved to be prescient. With shares now approaching the $235 support level, my view on Tesla is decidedly less bearish.

Why? Because price does matter.



Click to Enlarge

Using a somewhat simplistic 9-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) methodology has proven to be quite effective in identifying short-term tops and bottoms in Tesla stock. Overbought levels in blue correspond to tops in the stocks and oversold areas in red are indicative of short-term lows, as seen in the chart above.

