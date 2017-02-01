PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2017

Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) has announced its selection of PlayStation Plus free games for February.

Source: Sony

The company unveils six games that are available for download, free of cost as long as you’re a subscriber of the company’s exclusive PlayStation Plus services. There are usually two PS4 games, two PS3 titles and two PS Vita offerings.

Here are the games that Sony gamers can access:

LittleBigPlanet 3 is the first of the PlayStation Plus free games for February. The co-op adventure is a puzzle platformer that released positive reviews upon its release. It is available for PS4.

Not a Hero is a 2015 game that was originally released on Android and PC, and eventually made its way to the PlayStation 4. The third-person shooter sees you play as an anthropomorphic purple rabbit.

Starwhal is one of two PS3 games available, which is a Breakfall game.

game. Anna is the other game for the console. The puzzle game is a psychological horror game released in 2012.

Ninja Senki DX is a revenge game that sees a blue ninja use invisibility and other powers to achieve vengeance. It is a PS Vita game.

TorqueL is the second PS Vita title available, which is a 2D platformer/puzzle/action game that you can download as part of the PlayStation Plus free games for February.

SNE stock fell about 0.5% Wednesday.

