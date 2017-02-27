PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2017

Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) has unveiled the March 2017 selection of PlayStation Plus free games.

There are five titles for a variety of consoles, including the PS4, PS3 and PS Vita that consumers can download throughout the course of March without paying a dime as long as they are subscribed to Sony’s premium gaming service PlayStation Plus.

First-person shooter Killzone: Shadow Fall is available for PlayStation 4 gamers and it is the fourth title in the Killzone series. It takes place 30 years after Killzone 3 and it consists of new characters.

There’s also top-down shooter game Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, which is available for PlayStation 4, PS 3 and PS Vita. Lord of the Rings fans will enjoy Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, which is a PS4 selection that takes place between The Hobbit and the popular trilogy.

You play as Talion, who is a ranger and the new hero of the game. Fat Princess Adventures is an action role-playing game that one critic called politically incorrect, subversive and complex in strategy and depth.

SteamWorld Heist is a turn-based strategy action shooter that PS4 and PS Vita gamers can access. It is the third installment of the SteamWorld series.

All of these games will be available throughout the course of March. The February PlayStation Plus free games are still available for another couple of days. PS Plus costs $49.99 for the 12-month service.

SNE shares suffered a 0.6% dip Monday.

More From InvestorPlace