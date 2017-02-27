Pokemon Day 2017: Pokemon Go Celebrates With Party-Hat Pikachu

Pokemon Day 2017 is here and Pokemon Go players can celebrate with a special event.

The Pokemon Go event for Pokemon Day 2017 allows players to catch a special version of Pikachu, the mascot of the Pokemon series. This version of the electric rodent is wearing a festive party hat.

The Pokemon Go event in celebration of Pokemon Day 2017 started on Feb. 26, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will last until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 6, 2017. The special Pikachu will only be available for this limited time. However, those caught will keep their party hats after the events comes to an end.

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is also asking players to post pictures with Pokemon in celebration of Pokemon Day 2017. This is possible by using the AR camera option in the smartphone app while playing Pokemon Go. The developers ask players to use the #PokemonDay hashtag to share their pictures on social media.

Pokemon Day 2017 isn’t just a special event for Pokemon Go. Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR)’s (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) The Pokemon Company is also celebrating with a slew of special events. This includes free streaming of some Pokemon movies, a Pikachu Yellow Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL and more.

Pokemon Day 2017 celebrates the anniversary of the original launch of the Pokemon games in Japan. The first generation of Pokemon games came out in Japan on Feb. 27, 1996 for the Game Boy. They were Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green. Pokemon Green never got an official release in the United States. Instead, we got Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue.