Pokemon Go Double Candy: 5 Things to Know About the Valentine’s Day Event

Pokemon Go Double Candy is a Valentine’s Day event that will appease many video game apps.

The smartphone app will see plenty of action this year, encouraging couples and friends to go out and do some exploring. Here are five things you should know about it:

Pokemon Go Double Candy is exactly what it sounds like–walking around while exploring will net you twice as much candy as usual.

The event began today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET and it will end at the same time on February 15.

The use of Lures — which will increase in duration during Valentine’s Day — will last six hours instead of the usual 30 minutes.

There will be increased spawns for “pink” Pokemon, which means that now is an excuse to go outside and search for the pink Pokemon that are available. The hatch rates for Pokemon is higher than before, which means that if you’re looking to hatch an egg while walking, it will happen at an easier rate today.

Additionally, getting a creature to evolve during the Pokemon Go Double Candy event is something that can happen in an easier manner over the coming days.

There is a massive snowstorm hitting the East Coast right about now, which is likely another reason why the creators of the game are encouraging you to go outside and play the game for longer than before.

