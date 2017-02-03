Puppy Bowl 2017: Date, Time and Channel

It is almost time for the Super Bowl and that means Puppy Bowl 2017 is also about to take place.

For those that don’t know, Puppy Bowl 2017 will have larges groups of puppies playing together in front of cameras. It’s not a serious event and is more meant to be a lighthearted affair. This year the event will start at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Feb. 5.

Puppy Bowl 2017 mimics the Super Bowl by having the puppies playing in a scaled-down version of a football stadium. It even has commentary for what the puppies are doing. The event airs on Animal Planet and this will be its 13th year.

All of the animal that appear in Puppy Bowl 2017, and all previous events, are shelter animals. Animal Planet maintains a website with details for each of the dogs. This includes their name, age, sex, breed and shelter location.

Puppy Bowl 2017 also brings awareness to shelter animals and seeks to help people with adoption. Animal Planet’s website contains adoption resources and helps people get in contact with shelters and includes tools for the process.

Puppy Bowl 2017 won’t be limited to just puppies. The event also has its own half-time show. During this time, a large scratching post is brought out along with a group of kittens. The kittens play for about 30 minutes while the puppies rest between halves.

You can follow this link to learn more about Puppy Bowl 2017 and how to adopt pets from animal shelters. Those interested in Super Bowl 2017 can learn more about it here.