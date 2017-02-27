Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Won’t Escape These Problems Anytime Soon

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) was flying in 2016. At least it was if you looked at Qualcomm stock, which gained nearly 30% over the course of the year. That performance was despite some troubling financial indicators and growing competition. However, QCOM is down 13% since the start of 2017 in a sign that the challenges are getting harder to ignore. With that in mind, just how ugly is this situation?

The gains made by Qualcomm stock in 2016 seem out of sync with its financial performance. For fiscal 2016, the company saw revenue drop 7% compared to the previous year. Net income was off even more, dropping by 13% year-over-year.

QCOM and Competition From Intel

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) has been fighting its own battle on the mobile front and one of its solutions had a real impact on QCOM in 2016. The company made inroads with its modems in 2016, including scoring the coup of displacing Qualcomm modems in many of Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone 7 smartphones. Intel also has ambitions of competing against QCOM on the mobile processor front, and in 2016, it licensed ARM chip manufacturing capability from ARM Holdings.

While QCOM’s Snapdragon chips remain the CPU of choice among smartphone manufacturers, there’s a growing movement toward going at it on their own. Apple pioneered this strategy with its iPhones, using its own ARM-based AX chips. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) also began designing its own ARM-based chips, the Exynos series. It typically uses the Exynos chips in Asian versions of its Galaxy smartphones, but could conceivably replace QCOM’s Snapdragon altogether in its lineup if it chose to do so.

China’s Huawei Technologies Co developed its own CPU for 2016’s Mate 9 smartphone and a few weeks ago, reports surfaced that Xiaomi is working on its own mobile CPU as well.

Smartphone manufacturers can stand out from the crowd and customize their devices by designing their own chips. That’s a trend that’s already in place with the two smartphone giants — Apple and Samsung — and as it trickles down to other manufacturers, it will pose a threat to the dominance of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon.

FTC and The Apple Lawsuit

Adding to the pressure on Qualcomm are legal troubles. The Federal Trade Commission filed anti-trust charges against QCOM in January over the company’s technology licensing practices.

Following the FTC move, Apple launched a $1 billion lawsuit against QCOM. The outcome of the suits could be expensive and besides any fines and damages — it was forced to cough up a $975 million fine in 2015 after the Chinese government went after it for similar issues — the outcome could have an impact on future revenue.

