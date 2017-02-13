Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock: Is the Worst Over?

All’s fair in love and war .. and apparently business, at least until you get caught and sued, that it. That’s the situation leading wireless communications chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) finds itself in right now. The company is being sued by both the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for alleged unfair licensing practices and monopolistic behavior. QCOM stock has taken a serious hit in the wake of these lawsuits, leaving many to wonder if the worst has already been factored in.

Source: Shutterstock

Today, we have a pair of trade ideas for those eyeing the bullish side of QCOM.

The aforementioned lawsuits, combined with additional selling pressure due to a poor showing with first-quarter earnings, has Qualcomm stock trading down more than 18% so far in 2017. But the shares showed some signs of bouncing back on Friday, with QCOM bouncing off support near $52 and reclaiming its 10-day moving average in the process.

Bargain hunting is the most likely culprit, as QCOM stock traded in oversold territory for roughly a week heading into Friday’s session. If the market has decided the worst is now factored into shares, the stock could have plenty of short-term upside.

Take Qualcomm’s sentiment backdrop, for example. Despite the lawsuits and poor earnings showing, the stock has yet to see a single “sell” rating from the brokerage bunch. According to Thomson/First Call, there are 14 “holds” and 16 “buy” ratings levied at QCOM stock, and the 12-month consensus price target is holding at $65.53 — a full 21% north of the shares’ current perch.

What’s more, short sellers are abandoning QCOM in droves. During the most recent reporting period, the number of shares sold short plunged 9% to 12.4 million, representing less than 1% of the stock’s total float. With short sellers jumping ship, it’s a good bet that worst is already priced in — and Qualcomm could be headed higher once more.



Click to Enlarge QCOM options traders, meanwhile, have taken up a bearish stance. Currently, the March put/call open interest ratio rests at 1.08, with puts and calls in near-parity. That said, the biggest spike in OI in the March series has been at the $50 strike, and appears to be almost entirely made up of sell-to-open activity, indicating bullish-to-neutral put sell action.

Checking in with March implieds, options are pricing in a potential move of about 6% for QCOM in the coming month. This places the upper bound at $57.20, while the lower bound rests near $50.80.

Next Page