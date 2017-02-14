Run With the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Bulls Now

Did you buy the post-earnings dip in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) last month? Since hitting a low near $812 on Feb. 1, GOOGL stock has steadily bounced back, regaining more than 3% of the ground it lost following a poorly received fourth-quarter earnings report.

But you haven’t missed out on the fun. Alphabet stock still has some gas in the tank.



Click to Enlarge Alphabet’s bounce from the $812 region was not happenstance. The shares were bolstered by support from their rising 50-day moving average, and a wealth of psychological support from the nearby $800 area. Furthermore, GOOGL stock has been in rally mode since mid-2015, gaining some 53% during this time frame.

In other words, the post-earnings dip was less about poor quarterly results and more about an excuse to take some profits off the table.

However, now that the situation has corrected itself, and Alphabet stock has emerged from an overbought situation, shares should be poised to run higher.

If you took my bullish GOOGL recommendation on Jan. 31 and got into the March $830/$850 bull call spread, you are likely already at breakeven or sitting on a profit for the trade. What’s more, the odds of breaking out above $850 have improved significantly in the past couple of weeks.

Alternately, if you took the more neutral-to-bullish option and entered the March $800 put sell, you can all but rest easy now that GOOGL stock is headed higher once again.

If you missed out on those trades, though, there’s still time to get in before Alphabet Inc tops out again.

Sentiment for Alphabet remains as bullish as ever, with nearly all of the 48 analysts tracked by Thomson/First Call rating GOOGL stock a “buy.” Additionally, the 12-month price target has risen over the past month to $990.72, and that bodes well for the shares going forward, as it cuts down on the likelihood of downgrades to “hold” over the short-term.

As for options traders, a bit of caution has crept into GOOGL options since Alphabet’s quarterly report, but this, too, is healthy for the shares. Currently, the March put/call open interest ratio rests at 0.76, up from pre-earnings readings near 0.85.

Furthermore, peak March call OI rests well overhead at $900, meaning that Alphabet should see little in the way of potential options-related resistance.

Next Page