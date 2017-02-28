Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM ) has been one of the year’s notable tech stocks. So far in 2017, CRM stock has notched nearly 20% in gains … but that performance is being paused following Tuesday’s evening’s fourth-quart earnings report.

It looks like Wall Street has factored in all the good news.

CRM stock is off about 2% in Tuesday’s early aftermarket trade despite Q4 beats on the top and bottom lines. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Salesforce posted revenues of $2.29 billion, up 27% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings came to 28 cents. Both were higher than the consensus mark of $2.39 billion on the top line and 25 cents per share on the bottom line.

However, guidance was on the tepid side, causing a few CRM stock holders to head for the exits.

For Q1, Salesforce is forecasting revenues of $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion and earnings of 25 cents and 26 cents per share. Analysts were looking for revenues of $2.365 billion and profits of 30 cents per share.

Here are a few other highlights from the Salesforce earnings report:

Full-year operating cash flows jumped by 29% to $2.16 billion, and there was a 50% increase in Q4 to $706 million.

Salesforce added features like lead-to-patient conversion, risk stratification and advanced segmentation to its Health Cloud platform.

For fiscal 2018, CRM expects to generate more than $10 billion in revenues, which would make it the fastest enterprise software company to ever reach this milestone ever.

Technically speaking, CRM stock still is in a strong position, trading above its major moving averages. While its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is high in the mid-60s, it has worked off overbought readings from the past month.

Headwinds for CRM Stock

UPDATE: As I’ve noted previously, Salesforce stock will likely come under pressure because of the relentless competitive environment. During the past couple years, the old-line tech operators like Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ), SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP ), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) have ramped up their cloud efforts via acquisitions and building their own systems.

