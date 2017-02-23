Samsung (SSNLF) Galaxy S8, LG G6 Get Release Dates

A new report claims to know the release dates for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) Galaxy S8 and the LG G6.

According to this report, which comes from the smartphones’ home country of South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will come out on April 21. However this will be limited to South Korea. The report also claims that the device will be officially unveiled on March 29, 2017.

Customers waiting for the LG G6 will reportedly be able to get it sooner than the Samsung Galaxy S8. The LG G6 unveiling is set to take place on Feb. 26. The device will then be available to customers on March 10, 2017.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 will also be available for preorder before their release. There’s no specific date for Galaxy S8 preorders, but estimates place them as starting on April 13, 2017. The LG G6 will reportedly become available for preorder on March 2, 2017, reports BGR.

“Because release dates of G6 and Galaxy S8 are almost a month apart, dynamics of markets will heighten due to competitions between Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics,” an unnamed representative for a mobile network provider told ETNews.

The possible release date for the Samsung Galaxy S8 isn’t the only thing that has leaked recently. Images of the device have also been showing up online. According to rumor, the new smartphone will feature a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery. It will also run Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Android Nougat mobile operating system.

