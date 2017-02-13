Sargento Cheese Recall: Check Your Fridge for These Packages

A Sargento cheese recall is happening over fears that the product could be contaminated with a deadly bacteria.

Many food and beverage recalls have been related to Listeria monocytogenes, which can lead to a debilitating illness that sometimes leads those it contaminates to their deaths. There are no confirmed illnesses for the time being.

“We are closely monitoring and gathering information on the national recall. Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC , based in Middlebury, Ind., notified Sargento Foods Inc. that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese it supplied to Sargento must be recalled,” Sargento wrote.

These are the products being recalled:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 ounces, UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 ounces, UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17

These Sargento items are being brought back as well over fears that they could be tainted:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 ounce, UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 ounces, UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 ounces, UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “F28JUN17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 ounces, UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 ouncew, UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

